Reichert says he supports abortion rights during second WA gubernatorial debate

The Republican candidate running for governor in Washington said in a debate this week he supports abortion access in the state.

But his Democratic opponent doesn’t believe him.

Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson debated for the second time Wednesday night — in what could be the final time the two have such a meeting before Election Day.

The candidates were asked several questions primarily centered on the economy and issues affecting small businesses. Then, around the middle of the event, the two candidates were allowed to ask their opponent a question directly.

Ferguson asked Reichert about his position on abortion and his voting record on reproductive health care issues in Congress. Ferguson has made access to reproductive health care a central issue in his campaign.

Reichert responded by saying he supports access to abortion in Washington, echoing responses he’s given to reporters when publicly asked about abortion rights.

“I will protect your rights, ladies. You have the right to make that decision,” he said, adding that he would follow current state law. “It’s the people of Washington state that make those decisions for women.”

But Ferguson and his supporters say Reichert can’t be trusted because of his voting record on abortion policies in Congress and after Reichert said to an anti-abortion group earlier this year that he wants to start “unraveling” certain laws in response to a question about health care for transgender people and funding for Planned Parenthood.

At Wednesday’s debate, Reichert said those past remarks were not aimed at abortion, but rather transgender women participating in sports.

“The ‘unraveling’ comment was directed toward transgenders [sic] participating in women’s sports,” Reichert said.

On the debate stage, Reichert then asked Ferguson who, if not him, is responsible for key problems that the state is grappling with — like crime, the opioid epidemic and the cost of living. Ferguson did not answer the question entirely, but touted his experience managing budgets while in elected office. He said local prosecutors seek support from the attorney general’s office on difficult cases that cover a wide range of issues.

Throughout the one-hour debate, Reichert, who seemed much more at ease than he was in the previous debate, positioned himself as an outsider candidate. He criticized the state’s approach to taxes and homelessness.

“I’m not a part of the system that’s been in existence for 40 years, or the last 12 years,” Reichert said.

Ferguson meanwhile, said his work on economic issues as attorney general, like taking scammers to court, would translate to his priorities in the governor’s office, and that he would bring change to the position.

“I hear from small business owners who thank me and my team for doing that work on behalf of small businesses and that’s the approach I’ll take as your governor,” Ferguson said.

Unlike the first debate, Ferguson did not bring up former president Donald Trump in his attacks against Reichert.

Voting in Washington’s elections begins about a month from now, giving candidates limited time to make their case to voters. So far, both candidates have not agreed to a third debate, but the two will appear at a candidate forum in Tacoma later this month.