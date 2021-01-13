2 Washington Republicans Join Democrats In Voting For Impeachment

The U.S. House voted 232 to 197 Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time.

Democrats were joined by 10 congressional Republicans – including two from Washington state.

Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents southwest Washington in the 3rd District, joined Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington in the 4th District. Washington’s other Republican member, Cathy McMorris Rodgers of the 5th District, voted against impeachment.

In a floor speech Wednesday, Herrera Beutler said, “I see that my own party will be best served when those among us choose truth. I believe President Trump acted against his oath of office, so I will vote to impeach him.”

In a statement ahead of the vote, Newhouse said of Trump’s role in last week’s riot that, “Turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our Republic is not an option.”

Both of Idaho’s Republican House members, Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, voted against, as did Oregon’s sole Republican member of Congress, newly elected Rep. Cliff Bentz. He was one of 139 House members who formally objected to certifying the Electoral College vote last week after the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Except for 10 Republicans, the impeachment vote came on party lines. The highest-ranking Republican to vote in favor was Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who chairs the House GOP conference. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.