After months of lockdown, new plans for Washington state care facilities will allow family visits

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced new regulations for long-term care facilities (LTC) Thursday. Such facilities, where people with vulnerable conditions reside, were put on lockdown as the pandemic began to spike in spring.

“I’m very pleased today to say we have come far enough both in our restraint of the pandemic and develop protocols that will work to continue to protect the health of our residents and give them much better contact with their loved ones," Inslee said. “More grandmothers visiting their grandchildren, more fathers visiting their sons, more friends getting together."

The state has developed a new four-phase plan for the healthcare settings and nursing homes. This four-phase plan is entirely separate than the four phase protocol for reopening the state.

1st phase: Allow compassionate care visits, window visits, remote visits, and outdoor visits limited to two per day.

2nd phase: Allow indoor visits, but limited.

3rd phase: More visits; easing up on restrictions.

4th phase: Return to normal visitation.

In order to move forward in the phases, an LTC facility has to go 28 days without staff or residents testing positive for Covid-19. They must also have a 14-day supply of PPE. Phases for facilities will also be based on conditions in the county they reside. Areas with higher transmission rates will have slower openings at healthcare facilities.

As of Aug. 4, there have been 5,694 cases of Covid-19, and 894 deaths, associated with long-term care facilities in Washington state. These cases include residents, employees and staff.

State Secretary of Health John Wiesmann said Thursday that data clearly shows that the elderly population is more at risk during the pandemic. He stressed that limiting activity outside the facilities in daily life will add up to improved conditions for Washignton's vulnerable populations.

Inslee echoed that sentiment.

“We know this virus is extremely active and we know that we are acting outside of these facilities to take care of folks inside by wearing masks," Inslee said. "We need to be conscious of the devastating impacts of what we do outside these facilities that can impact what happens inside. I’m serious when I say that I hope people, the next time they think about going to a big party where they are going to hang around 20-30 people, not wearing masks, standing shoulder-to-shoulder, breathing on each other, I hope you think about the lives that would cost, the people that you love who might be in a long-term care facility, or yourself for that matter."