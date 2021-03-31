Cody Easterday, Washington Rancher At Heart Of Alleged Cattle Fraud, Pleads Guilty In Federal Court

By 27 minutes ago
  • Cody Easterday, far left, with members of the Easterday family and Easterday Farms business at an industry event. Cody Easterday pleaded guilty to a federal wire fraud charge on March 31, 2021.
    Courtesy of Easterday Farms' public Facebook page

Washington rancher Cody Easterday pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal district court to defrauding Tyson Foods Inc. and another unnamed company out of more than $244 million. Easterday admitted charging the companies for the costs of purchasing and feeding hundreds of thousands of fictitious cattle.

What’s the background on all this Easterday – Tyson “Cattlegate” stuff? See previous coverage from Anna King here.

According to court documents, Easterday contracted with the two companies to buy and feed cattle on their behalf. The companies advanced Easterday the money. Once the cattle were slaughtered and sold at market price, Easterday Ranches was supposed to repay the money and retain some profit. But since 2016, Easterday submitted false and fraudulent information, such as invoices, for ghost cattle. Instead he used the money to invest in the commodities futures market.

Easterday has agreed to repay the $244 million, and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 4.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tags: 
Easterday
Cattlegate
Cody Easterday

