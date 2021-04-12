Confederated Tribes Of The Umatilla Reservation Open Vaccines To Anyone In Surrounding 11 Counties

By 16 minutes ago
  • Staff administer a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Wildhorse Casino April 12, 2021 at a mass vaccination site.
    Staff administer a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Wildhorse Casino April 12, 2021 at a mass vaccination site.
    Courtesy of Jane Hill/Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation are opening a two-day mass vaccination event to any resident age 16 and above who resides in the 11 counties that span the tribes’ ceded territory. The offer is open to anyone, not just tribal members. 

The 11 counties include: Benton, Walla Walla, Columbia and Garfield counties in Washington and Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Grant, Baker and Malheur counties in Oregon. 

“We have more than 1,700 first doses to provide but as of (Monday) morning only 600 appointments are filled,” Yellowhawk tribal health authority leader Lisa Guzman said in a press release. “We are eager to support our surrounding counties and get more people in the door.”

The mass vaccination event will open Tuesday, April 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wildhorse Resort & Casino. People can walk in for an appointment or register online. For more information or to register by phone, call 541-240-8733. 

The National Guard will be on hand to administer the vaccine along with staff from Yellowhawk. Appointments for the second dose will be made via email after people receive their first dose this week. The second dose will be provided approximately 21 days later. 

Yellowhawk will schedule another mass vaccination event in May to provide first doses to an additional 2,000 people. All residents in the 11 counties will be eligible for that event as well. 

The ceded territory of the Confederated tribes encompasses the 6.4 million acres, which the Walla Walla, Umatilla, and Cayuse people relinquished to the U.S. government in the Treaty of 1855. The tribes reserved other rights for hunting, fishing, gathering and traditional purposes throughout the ceded territory. 

Tags: 
vaccine
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation

Related Content

'Generations That Follow Us Are Going To Remember': Coronavirus Threatens Tribes' Funerals

By Apr 9, 2020
Anna King / NW News Network

In recent weeks, Armand Minthorn led two traditional Washut religious services for elders at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation longhouse. Washut is the traditional religion of many Northwest Native Americans.

But now, everything is different.

“We’re all in a sense warriors,” Minthorn says. “We’re at war. There’s people — sad to say — there’s people dying all around us.”

'A Total Sense Of Belonging': Northwest Tribes Lament Fire On Rattlesnake Mountain

By Aug 1, 2019
Sheri Whitfield / U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

The fire that engulfed Notre Dame cathedral shocked the world earlier this year. And a wildfire in July on Rattlesnake Mountain in southeast Washington similarly shocked Northwest tribes.

Treeless Rattlesnake Mountain is over 3,600 wind-swept feet above sea level. It’s part of the Hanford Reach National Monument designated by President Clinton, home to rare plants and fauna. 

Northwest Tribes Bringing Traditional Wildfires Back To Their Lands

By May 4, 2018
Anna King / Northwest News Network

Tribes across the West are trying to restore their forests and grasslands to the way they were before white settlers arrived. Their goal is to return traditional foods like roots, huckleberries and big game.

But it’s a complex job.