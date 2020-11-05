'Dry Side' view: eastern Washington and Oregon residents anxiously await election results

By 39 minutes ago
  • Tattered American flags wave in the strong wind of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area on October 27, 2020.
    Tattered American flags wave in the strong wind of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area on October 27, 2020.
    Anna King / NW News Network

Audio for this story will be available soon.

In the weeks leading up to the election, residents in five smaller areas around eastern Washington and Oregon spoke about how they were feeling.

Now, as people are awaiting results, I checked in with a few.

Anxious raking

Since Tuesday, Cynthia Hurlbutt has raked about an acre of walnut leaves on her property near Walla Walla, Washington.

She’s been upset that there isn’t more clarity in the election results. When she’s not raking, Hurlbutt says she’s sleeping.

“I guess I’ve gone to bed early just to escape,” she says. It’s an escape.”

She says one of her neighbors has decided to lock their gate and stay put for several days out of fear. Another friend told Hurlbutt that she was feeling anxious, but also upset about the two presidential choices.

Cynthia Hurlbutt, outside of Walla Walla, raked about an acre of leaves since the election out of anxiety. She says she's also been sleeping a lot.
Credit Courtesy of Cynthia Hurlbutt

“Two old white men, when are we gonna have a different face to this election, whether it's male or female? Someone much younger, more energetic, intelligent. And I agreed with her,” Hurlbutt said.

In The Dalles, Oregon, Rick Esaacson says he’s worried about life under Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, should they win. He thinks prices on commodities would go up, and squeeze his frugal senior citizen lifestyle.

“There’s no help for seniors, there’s no help for people who have a little bit of money,” Esaacson says.

He does think Republicans will behave if they lose the presidential race.

“We’re not going to go out and do anything stupid,” he says. “Of course Republicans won’t riot. But if Trump wins, God help Portland, yah.”

East on the plateau, in Mission, Oregon, Steve Filkins says he feels like there is a lot of tension on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Reservation. There are a lot of upset people.

“But I just don’t happen to be one of them,” he says.

Filkins thinks the country will survive a good president or a bad one, a good congress or a bad one. His top issues come down to two of the most divisive social issues of the recent past: guns and abortion.

“I want reasonable gun control. But I am a life member of the National Rifle Association. I believe very strongly in the second amendment.”

Filkins also says he’s against abortion.

With the presidential outcome still uncertain, and possible court challenges, some residents in the region were turning toward celebrating local and state races.

Chris Boyd of Palouse, Washington, near Colfax, raises the quail species Coturnix, which are popular to feed to birds of prey. He's not a Trump supporter. He calls the president the "crookedest bastard I've ever seen since Nixon."
Credit Anna King / NW News Network

In Colfax, the heart of Washington’s Palouse wheat-growing region, Chris Boyd says he’s both worried and rooting for Biden. But he’s glad for Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s clear reelection win.

“I was really happy to hear Inslee was reelected. I don’t think he is a fantastic governor, but he is certainly the right man of our choices,” Boyd said.

He was also happy about voters approving Referendum 90 about K-12 sex education in schools, calling the law “important.”

“Knowledge will never hurt you,” Boyd says.

Staying calm … and hopeful

Back in Walla Walla, Hurlbutt has raked about all the leaves on her property. And is now waiting.

“I believe we have a very fast food society, that’s my terminology. We expect things to happen instantaneously,” she says.

She says millions of people came out to vote, and those types of counts can’t happen in just 24 hours.

But Hurlbut says that like most of the country, she’s just trying to keep calm, and be patient. 

Steve Filkins, in Mission, looks beyond the current environment to take the long view.

“Four years from now when whichever president becomes president, we may have shifted left or shifted right, shifted up or shifted down,” he says. “But I think we’ll still be America – I hope.”

Tags: 
2020 election

Related Content

1,000 Miles, 100 Voters, 5 Sunrises: The Voting View From Eastern Washington And Oregon

By Nov 1, 2020
Anna King / NW News Network

The Columbia River isn’t ready when cold snaps suddenly.

The water body that defines and geographically splits Washington and Oregon throws up billows of milky steam.

As I drive south from the Tri-Cities toward Oregon, there’s fog so thick I can hardly see ahead of me. My heart pounds for a few moments wondering what’s just ahead. Then, I break clear again, and the sunrise roars through in bright red and gold.  

Mask or no mask? WA governor’s race is a study in stark contrasts

By Oct 19, 2020
Jay Inslee photo by Austin Jenkins, NW News Network. / Loren Culp photo courtesy Culp campaign

Washington’s race for governor is a lopsided, yet surprisingly fiery contest this year. It pits incumbent Democrat Jay Inslee against Republican Loren Culp, a first-time candidate. Inslee is seeking a rare third term while Culp is trying to pull off the upset of the century.

'We’re ready.' WA election officials seek to reassure voters

By Sep 18, 2020
Washington Secretary of State's Office

As President Donald Trump intensifies his attacks on the security of vote-by-mail, county auditors and state election officials sought Friday to reassure voters the state of Washington is well prepared to pull off the 2020 vote-by-mail election.

However, those reassurances were also tempered by ongoing concerns about the United States Postal Service’s capacity to deliver and process ballots in a timely manner.