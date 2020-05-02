I Said Hay, What's Going On? Supply Chain Breakdown Hurting Big Northwest Ag Exports

By 6 minutes ago
  • File photo. At Washington's Port of Tacoma, like in Seattle and other U.S. ports, exports are moving more slowly due to coronavirus supply chain disruptions.
    File photo. At Washington's Port of Tacoma, like in Seattle and other U.S. ports, exports are moving more slowly due to coronavirus supply chain disruptions.
    Anna King / NW News Network

It really frustrates Mark Anderson when he sends a truck to a Northwest port hauling a container of alfalfa or timothy hay and the truck rolls back without an empty shipping container to refill.

Anderson’s hay feeds everything from bunnies to camels to top race horses in 30 different countries.

He puts his compressed hay in containers to protect it. Once at port, the containers are loaded on and off container ships like large blocks of colorful legos. 

When there aren’t enough shipping containers at Northwest ports, Anderson’s drivers have to return home without them, all the way to Ellensburg, Washington, where Anderson Hay is based.

That means he’ll have to send them back to get empty containers just to turn around and fill them with his premium hay for export. 

Anderson owns one of the largest forage and grain export companies in the U.S. He ships and farms out of the Northwest and California. 

File photo. Central Washington is a hay growing and exporting powerhouse. But supply chain disruptions have caused slowdowns at West Coast and East Coast ports.
Credit Courtesy of Anderson Hay

A lack of containers is one symptom that the shipping and trucking supply chain is seriously breaking down. 

“There’s just a tremendous amount of complexity that goes with the unpredictability,” Anderson says. “So then that’s what we’re dealing with on a daily basis.”

Shipping Down

Consumer spending is down during the coronavirus pandemic. So much, that international shipping is down. 

John Wolfe is chief executive officer of the Northwest Seaport Alliance that includes the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. 

“There’s less cargo moving through the gateway,” Wolfe says. “And therefore, less vessel capacity available for the exports.” 

In fact, an unprecedented number of ships have canceled their calls to the ports of Seattle and Tacoma. So far this year, there have been 32 canceled international sailings since January 1. That has created the shortage of shipping containers at those Northwest ports.

Other large West Coast and East Coast ports are also having so-called “blank” sailings, including Vancouver, B.C., Long Beach and Los Angeles, New York, New Jersey and Savannah, Georgia. 

So far this year in Los Angeles, the port has seen 43 canceled sailings as of April 30, compared to 17 last year in about the same time period. 

Experts who follow the Ports of Seattle-Tacoma say to think of it like a bus system: Pull one bus out of a route, and many ports are short of carrying capacity.

New Normal

Mark Anderson says without a predictable shipping schedule and pricing for his hay and other products, his business model of heavy exports could be in real trouble. He wonders what the new normal for globalized trade will be. 

“We need good imports into our country to have the opportunity to have good rates to have hay be competitive with other countries as we price it around the world,” Anderson says. “So, it’s very concerning as we see the interruptions.”

Tags: 
hay
agriculture
Anderson Hay
port of seattle
port of tacoma

Related Content

Inland Northwest Farmers Markets Hit By Coronavirus Closures Adapt To New Rules

By Apr 23, 2020
Courtesy Washington State Farmers Market Association

Jordan Dyck grows a lot of produce on his three-acre farm in North Idaho.

“We got a lot of lettuce crops, tomatoes,” Dyck sayd. “A lot of root crops. Fair amount of sweet corn.”

Dyck owns Homestead Produce, which is “about a mile north of Three Mile” in Bonners Ferry, he says, referring to a well-known “corner.”

This time of year, when he’s not farming, he’s selling his produce at the Bonners Ferry Farmers Market, which opens Saturday, April 25 — the first to open in the region.

But this year is different.

Stumbling Toward Spring: Northwest Growers Scramble To Start During Coronavirus Crisis

By Apr 3, 2020
Anna King / NW News Network

It’s springtime in the Northwest: birds sing, emerald shoots are pushing up from the earth and the irrigation sprinklers tick, tick like clocks — same as always. 

But so much else has changed. 

Still, spring work starts up, ready or not. And Northwest growers are scrambling to figure out how to work around the global coronavirus pandemic and still bring in the coming harvest. 

Farmers wonder: Can they get it done safely?

First Up: Asparagus

Washington Lawmakers Stop Short Of Banning Controversial Pesticide Linked To Neurological Problems

By Courtney Flatt Mar 14, 2020
Megan Farmer/KUOW

Washington regulators must soon consider rules to limit the use of a controversial pesticide that can cause neurological and health problems, especially in young children. A bill passed by state lawmakers this session didn’t outright ban the pesticide, as health and farmworker activists had proposed. 

 