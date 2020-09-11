Milk-Shaken: Moving Northwest Dairy Cows Out Of Wildfire Danger Is Not Fun

By 3 minutes ago
  • With widespread wildfires across the Northwest, dairy farmers have to make the difficult decision to move hundreds of cattle to safer ground or stay put.
    With widespread wildfires across the Northwest, dairy farmers have to make the difficult decision to move hundreds of cattle to safer ground or stay put.
    Courtesy of Brandon Hazenberg

With at least two dozen Oregon dairies threatened by raging wildfires, farmers are grappling with the delicate task of moving them to safer ground — or staying put.  

Willamette Valley dairyman Brandon Hazenberg of St. Paul, Oregon, has been hauling feed and bedding, and offering up his dairy as a landing pad for those in need. 

His cattle get milked three times a day, and they’re fed outside, so the heavy smoke is hard on the workers, he says. Hazenberg runs about 2,000 Holstein milking cows at the family farm.

He doesn’t think he can move that many cattle on rural roads, even if a fire were bearing down on them. The cows get stressed with wildfire smoke, getting put in trailers and when their routine is broken. Plus, anywhere you move them, the cows have to be milked. 

But his farm is surrounded by burning foothills in nearly every direction. 

“If a fire got down this far we’d probably pull out 20 irrigation guns and make a big buffer around ourselves, something, I don’t know,” Hazenberg says. 

But he’s also worried about other things right now.

“We haven’t gotten to that point, to even start to think about that,” he says. “We’re more worried about our neighbors and people who are in the direct path (of the fires) right now. We’re worried about our employees and the air quality and our cows.”

Sticking with the herd

There are dairy cattle at risk in Clackamas, Marion, Tillamook counties and southern Oregon, according to Tami Kerr, executive director of the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association

Brandon Hazenberg's farm is inundated with smoke and surrounded by fires, but the cows can't be evacuated.
Credit Courtesy of Brandon Hazenberg

If you are moving young cattle that aren’t milking, Kerr says, they just need feed and water and a clean place to sleep.

“But if you’re moving your milking herd, you know the cows have to be milked twice a day,” Kerr says. “So, just making sure you have all the feed and the water. And they are larger animals so they need more people and trailers to move them.”

The average dairy in Oregon runs about 350 to 400 head of milking cattle, according to Josh Thomas with the Oregon Dairy and Nutrition Council, based in Portland. 

Even for operations with that many cattle, moving in a hurry is not an option. So, he says, many farmers would stay with their herds even through evacuations.

“It’s extreme,” Thomas says. “The widespread nature of the fires have impacted farms in many parts of the state. It’s not just one defined region. It’s the coast, the valley, southern Oregon.”

Thomas says farm families are busy helping where they can.

“They’re moving animals, they’re providing meals, they’re providing places to stay — and really helping each other out,” he says. “It’s just neighbors helping neighbors in a time of need.”

In Prosser, Washington, one dairy family lost their home on Labor Day, but not their cattle.

Tags: 
cattle

Related Content

Possible Investigations Task Force In The Works For Oregon After More Cattle Killings

By Jul 31, 2020
Anna King / NW News Network

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story below includes a description and image of dead cattle that some people may find disturbing

Two more cattle have been mysteriously killed in rural eastern Oregon. 

A black-coated cow was found dead in July outside of Fossil, found sitting with her legs tucked under her body with her head off the ground. Pictures show her eyes bulging out with flies around the body. The cow’s tongue and genitals were removed. 

The Northwest Cattle-Branding Show Goes On, With Cautious Eye Toward Coronavirus Safety

By Apr 16, 2020
Courtesy of Gary King

Cattle brandings in the Northwest are usually dusty group affairs. 

Cowboys yell and call to each other. Horses work into a hot lather, helping their riders chase and rope the calves. Nervous mother cows bawl to try and find their babes. A smoky fire heats the irons. Children clad in Carhartt coats and cowboy hats watch from nearby pickups. You have to stay alert to not be trampled by horses or cloven hooves.

Not One Drop Of Blood: Cattle Are Being Mysteriously Mutilated And Killed In Eastern Oregon

By Sep 16, 2019
ANNA KING / NW News Network

Outside of Pendleton, Oregon, Terry Anderson’s cattle have messed up his irrigation spigots. Again.

The cows knock them down pretty much daily, and he has to fix ‘em. He jumps out of his side-by-side vehicle and deftly rights them again or screws on a new spigot if they’re really bad.

“Cows just rub on stuff for the heck of it,” Terry Anderson says with a smile. “They love to scratch.”

Not One Drop Of Blood