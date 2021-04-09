Washington Lawmakers Move Closer To Passing Clean Fuels Bill; Opponents Say It's Too Costly

By Courtney Flatt 2 hours ago
  • Transportation-related emissions amount to around 45 percent of all carbon emissions in Washington state.
    CREDIT: Ruben de Rijcke CC BY-SA 3.0 bit.ly/3d2mZY6 via Wikimedia Commons

Lowering the amount of carbon that comes out of your tailpipe has become a quest for some Washington lawmakers. Now, new standards that would promote biofuels over gasoline are closer to becoming law than ever before.

If signed into law, the low carbon fuel standard would make fuel coming out of tailpipes cleaner and cleaner through 2035.

Sponsors say the bill would incentivize clean fuel technology, though it doesn’t mandate any specific type of renewable fuel. Options could include biodiesel, renewable natural gas or electricity produced in Washington. 

If fuel producers don’t meet the standards, it would require them to purchase credits to make up for their extra greenhouse gas emissions. There are exemptions, including for fuel used for aircraft, locomotives and vessels, and fuel that’s exported out of Washington. Carbon limits for agricultural fuels are delayed until 2028.

The low carbon fuels standard would limit the “carbon intensity of transportation fuels.” That would mean limiting the heat-trapping emissions in all stages of fuel use. Everything from fuel production to fuel transportation to its combustion in engines.

Nearly 45 percent of Washington’s greenhouse gas emissions can be attributed to transportation, according to the state Department of Ecology. That’s the largest slice of heat-trapping emissions in the state.

Supporters say this bill would change that – and reduce the air pollution coming from tailpipe emissions. 

“We owe it to future generations to protect the climate, improve our air quality, and create jobs in the biofuels industry. Washington can be a leader in clean fuel production, but we are falling behind our neighbors. This bill protects our climate, cleans our air, and grows clean energy jobs. This program is overdue, but it’s not too late for us to do our part,” said the bill’s sponsor, Democratic Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon of West Seattle, after it passed the House in February.

Gov. Jay Inslee, a frequent booster of environmental initiatives, praised the bill on Friday.

“HB 10921 will reduce emissions, clean our air, and grow clean jobs, proving we can improve public health and increase economic opportunity by fighting the climate crisis,” Inslee said in a tweet

Opposition

Republicans opposed to the measure have taken to labeling it the “high cost fuel standard,” a jab aimed at what they say would be an expensive jump at the pump for everyday drivers and businesses.

“If you envision that this bill is magically going to make the emissions out of your tailpipe cleaner, that’s just false,” said Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro Woolley.

Washington lawmakers have worked to pass similar legislation over several sessions. Now that it’s passed both the House and Senate, lawmakers will have to see if they can compromise on a few more details before it becomes law. That’s expected to happen in the coming days.

Oregon got a clean fuels program up and running five years ago. California and British Columbia also have similar requirements.

Related Content

Washington lawmakers consider shifting all new car sales to electric-only by 2030

By Jan 28, 2021
Tom Banse / NW News Network

You may be used to hearing a pushy car salesperson ask the timeless question, "What can I do to get you in this car?" But one big thing could be different in Washington state a decade from now. Proposals introduced this winter in the Washington Legislature would end sales of new gasoline-powered cars in the state by 2030.

The Democrat-backed proposals face opposition from Republicans, the oil industry and auto manufacturers. A prior version failed to advance out of committee in Olympia last session and the inside politics do not appear to have changed substantially since. However, the concept is catching on in a few other states and in countries overseas.

It flew! All-electric seaplane completes milestone first flight near Vancouver

By Dec 10, 2019
Tom Banse / NW News Network

A fully electric seaplane has made its first flight over the mouth of the Fraser River near Vancouver.  The maiden flight represents a milestone in the long process of reducing the aviation industry's emissions, noise and costs by electrifying short-to-medium distance commercial flying.

Several hundred people crowded the riverbank on Tuesday morning to witness what they hoped would be a historic moment. They were not disappointed.

Carbon Tax Keeps Popping Up In Divided Washington Legislature

By Mar 17, 2017
WSDOT - tinyurl.com/yddspl8b

President Donald Trump has made it clear climate change is not a priority for his administration, but it is still a top issue for Democratic governors and lawmakers in Washington and Oregon.

In Oregon, there’s talk of a cap-and-trade system. And in Washington, the idea of a carbon tax keeps popping up as Democrats and Republicans face off over the budget.