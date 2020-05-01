Washington's stay home order extended through May 31, state to reopen in four phases

Gov. Jay Inslee will extend his stay-at-home order through at least May 31, he announced on Friday. He said he'd officially issue the extension on Monday, May 4.

Inslee also outlined four phases for reopening the state's economy, to be guided by COVID-19 outbreak data.

"I would like to tell you that you can make reservations for June 1, but I can’t," Inslee said during a press conference on Friday. "We will have to monitor, assess, and adapt."

He added that smaller counties with less of a COVID-19 impact may be permitted to reopen earlier than larger ones or those considered to be hot spots.

Inslee outlined four phases of reopening the state, the progression of which will be determined by data on the status of Washington's COVID-19 epidemic. Each phase will still require social distancing and precautions, including the use of personal protective gear for certain industries.

