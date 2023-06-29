© 2023 NW News Network
Feds say Hanford’s 324 Building has more waste under it than previously known, float new plan for cleanup

NWNews | By Anna King
Published June 29, 2023 at 4:50 PM PDT
Photo courtesy of U.S. Department of Energy
/
The 324 Building has major contamination under it and is only 300 yards from the Columbia River.

A creepy old building used for 30 years to research radioactive materials from 1966 to 1996 has a lot more radioactive waste under it than previously known. That’s according to the U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday. 

It’s called the 324 Building. It’s only 300 yards from the Columbia River very close to the town of Richland. It’s what’s underneath – in the soil – that’s hazardous to cleanup workers. Now, Energy says quote “a much larger volume” of soil contaminated with radioactive waste will have to be remediated. The radioactive waste spilled in the 1980s but wasn’t discovered until 2010. The federal government just announced Thursday that they want to tear down the old 324, then build a containment structure over it – all before they clean up the spilled radioactive waste. 

They say this will be safer for workers and the environment.

Anna King
Anna King calls Richland, Washington home and loves unearthing great stories about people in the Northwest. She reports for the Northwest News Network from a studio at Washington State University, Tri-Cities. She covers the Mid-Columbia region, from nuclear reactors to Mexican rodeos.
