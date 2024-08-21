Northwest News Network Archive
Washington lawmakers are preparing to tackle a multibillion dollar gap in the state budget over the next several years.
Democrats’ majority in the Washington Legislature may grow slightly after this election, but many aren't preparing for smooth sailing heading into the state's next lawmaking session.
Ferguson rose to national prominence as the state attorney general, suing the Trump administration nearly 100 times.
Federal law enforcement is on high alert through election day and in the days following, as the type of threats being made grow more diverse.
Lots of money is pouring into two critical races for Washington's legislature this year — and some big name companies are pitching in to support Republicans.
Republican Dave Reichert and Democrat Bob Ferguson debated for the second time Wednesday night — in what could be the final time the two have such a meeting before Election Day.
The outcome of this year's election will determine how lawmakers move forward with Washington's climate law and troubled transportation budget — and could likely shape how the Legislature approaches tax changes next year.
Democrat Dave Upthegrove narrowly defeated Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson in the primary election race for lands commissioner, including after a recount. But the Washington GOP is now suing one county and seeking to invalidate some voters' ballots in the race.
Democrat Dave Upthegrove will face off against Republican former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler this fall. Upthegrove made it onto the ballot by just a few dozen votes.
After Washington counties certified local primary elections results Tuesday, Democrat Dave Upthegrove had secured barely enough votes to appear on the ballot this fall in the race for public lands commissioner. His slim victory will trigger a recount.