© 2024 NW News Network
Regional Public Journalism
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Real-life cougar stalks Washington State University in Pullman, home of the Cougars

NWNews | By Anna King
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:16 AM PDT
A Cougar statue at Washington State University in Pullman. A real-life cougar is suspected of killing a farm animal at WSU this week. Officials are warning students, staff and faculty to be aware of their surroundings.
Robert Hubner
/
Washington State University Photography Services
A Cougar statue at Washington State University in Pullman. A real-life cougar is suspected of killing a farm animal at WSU this week. Officials are warning students, staff and faculty to be aware of their surroundings.

Summer session at Washington State University has begun. But now, a possible cougar has killed at least one farm animal at WSU’s barn facilities. The Pullman Police Department won’t say what type of animal was killed. But they say it’s a farm animal, and it looks like a cougar kill. The killing happened on Terre View Drive between Pullman Airport Road and Northwood Drive near the Palouse Ridge Golf Club.

Now, WSU police are warning residents and student Cougars to be on the alert. They also advise people to keep a close eye on children and pets.

“Pay attention to your environment, and supervise children and pets accordingly,” said WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins in an announcement to WSU students, faculty and staff Wednesday evening. “Call 911 if you see a cougar.”

Pullman police are working in coordination with the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife. The state agency says if a cougar attacks, fight back and try to stay on your feet.
Tags
wsuwashington state universitycougarsFood, agriculture and animalswashington state department of fish and wildlife
Anna King
Anna King calls Richland, Washington home and loves unearthing great stories about people in the Northwest. She reports for the Northwest News Network from a studio at Washington State University, Tri-Cities. She covers the Mid-Columbia region, from nuclear reactors to Mexican rodeos.
See stories by Anna King