See how the Northwest demonstrated for the No Kings protest

Thousands across the Pacific Northwest took part in the national “No Kings 2.0” protests Saturday.

Demonstrations happened in cities and small towns, including in places that voted for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

Protesters turn out in communities across Eastern Washington

1 of 8 — Kettle Falls - SPR.jpeg Protesters in Kettle Falls, Wash. stand near the Happy Dell Park. About 140 protesters joined No Kings Day in the small town. Monica Carrillo-Casas / SPR 2 of 8 — Wenatchee.jpg On Oct. 18, more than 1,500 gathered for a No Kings protest in Wenatchee, Wash., calling for government accountability. Renee Diaz / NWPB 3 of 8 — Protesters line the street in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 jpg Protesters line the street in Spokane, Wash. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 Eliza Billingham / SPR 4 of 8 — Pomeroy.jpg About seven people demonstrated in the town of Pomeroy, Wash., on Oct. 18, 2025. Lauren Paterson / NWPB 5 of 8 — Seattle_KUOW_Farmer_Megan03.jpg Protesters, including Amina Suchoski, center, dance and laugh while dressed in inflatable costumes during the No Kings rally on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Seattle Center. Megan Farmer / KUOW 6 of 8 — IMG_2248.jpg More than a thousand protestors lined Stewart Parkway in Roseburg, Ore. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. Nathan Wilk / KLCC 7 of 8 — Portland No Kings Edited.jpg Joan Collie, 100, attends a “No Kings 2.0” rally at the Tom McCall Waterfront Park in Portland, Ore., Oct. 18, 2025. Collie’s sign reads, “It’s like 1938 all over again. I was there!” Eli Imadali

/ OPB 8 of 8 — Eugene Protests.jpeg A pair of people dressed as penguins take to the street in Eugene, Ore. on Oct. 18 2025. Brian Bull / KLCC

In Kennewick, Washington, people lined both sides of Columbia Center Boulevard for over half a mile. The busy boulevard is a main thoroughfare through Tri-Cities.

Kennewick is in Benton County, where nearly 60% of residents voted for Donald Trump in the last presidential election.

Protester Hayley Van Winkle said she showed up because she fears for her country under the Trump administration.

“We are out here because we love America and we are fighting to preserve our democracy,” she said.

In Pomeroy, Washington, fewer than a dozen people stood in front of the Garfield County courthouse. Pomeroy is a small town of roughly 1,400 residents in the state's least populated county. It sits near the Idaho border, and more than 70% of residents there voted for President Trump in 2024.

Protesters demonstrate in Western Washington

Megan Farmer / KUOW Thousands of protesters gathered for the No Kings rally and march on Saturday, October 18, 2025, at Seattle Center.

Protests were also held in Seattle, Tacoma, Olympia, and other cities across Western Washington.

Thousands of demonstrators showed up at the Seattle Center. Some said they were motivated to push back against the deployment of National Guard troops to U.S. cities and raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Many protesters wore inflatable animal costumes, which have come to represent solidarity with Portland, where people have been continually protesting in front of the ICE facility dressed as animals.

In Tacoma, Washington, protester Tessa Bondi wore a unicorn costume and attended with her wife, who was dressed as an orca. Bondi said she was motivated to protest, in part, because of cuts to health insurance subsidies.

"We are asking for, and we are seeking, basic health care rights and access for Americans,” she said. “We live in a system that if you don't have insurance, if you don't have some form of coverage, one injury can put you in debt for your entire life."

Thousands protest across Oregon

Joni Auden Land / OPB Thousands march through downtown Portland, Ore,. taking part in the “No Kings 2.0” rally, Oct. 18, 2025.

The largest rally in Oregon was in Portland, where thousands of demonstrators marched from Pioneer Courthouse to the waterfront.

Later in the evening, several hundred people demonstrated in front of the ICE facility, dancing in the street, wearing animal costumes and chanting.

Protesters at the ICE facility were met with force from federal agents, who threw tear gas and flash-bangs into the crowd after they had cleared the driveway for vehicles. A handful of counter-protesters also showed up.

Protesters also demonstrated in animal costumes in smaller towns across Oregon.

In Roseburg, more than 1,000 people lined Stewart Parkway on Saturday afternoon. Wearing a frog hat in solidarity with Portland, Lyn Biethan said she was there because she loves America and wants to preserve its liberties for future generations.

“We're known as a red city in a red county in a blue state,” said Bethan. “And by me being present here, I'm showing that there are progressive people here in this town.”

Roseburg is in Douglas County, where around two-thirds of voters supported Trump in last year’s election.

Farther south in the state, in Medford, protesters lined the streets dressed as frogs, donkeys and other animals. One protester dressed in a Mr. Potato Head costume.

Justin Higginbottom / JPR Demonstrators take part in a "No Kings" protest in Medford, Ore. on Oct. 18, 2025.

This story includes reporting and photography from stations in the Northwest News Network: OPB, KNKX, KUOW, KLCC, JPR, SPR, and NWPB. Contributors include Mitch Borden, Adia White, Eliza Billingham, Monica Carrillo-Casas, Tracci Dial, Jenna Dennison, Lauren Paterson, Renee Diaz, Kathryn Styer Martinez, Joni Auden Land, Jeff Thompson, Eli Imadali, Megan Farmer, Nathan Wilk, Brian Bull and Justin Higginbottom.