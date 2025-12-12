Live updates: Rivers have crested, but Western Washington flood threat still looms

The Skagit River near Mount Vernon crested at record-breaking levels in the wee hours of Friday morning, but it’s still running dangerously high hours later.

The flood wall has held so far, but a lot of water is pressing against it — and residents in Skagit County, a densely populated agricultural hub an hour north of Seattle, and elsewhere across the state aren't out of the water yet.

It could take some time before flood waters actually start to recede. Authorities are monitoring local levees and dikes.

Tens of thousands of Washingtonians remain under evacuation advisories, including about 78,000 people in Skagit County's flood plain.

See flood updates from Thursday, Dec. 11 here.

8:57 a.m.

Lummi Nation declares state of emergency

The Lummi Nation tribe has declared a state of emergency amid historic flooding in Whatcom County and across the state.

As of Thursday afternoon, overflow from the Nooksack River had cut off three of the roadways providing exits from the Lummi Reservation near Bellingham. Floodwaters have surpassed the river’s east berm at points on Marine Drive and Slater Road, one of the main routes in and out of the community, the tribe said on Thursday.

“Our highest priority is ensuring the safety and health of our tribal members, especially elders and youth,” Lummi Chairman Anthony Hillaire said in a statement. “This state of emergency authorizes us to coordinate with Whatcom County, Washington state and federal partners for assistance. We’re working with all authorities right now to care for our people.”

— Sami West

8:38 a.m.

Leavenworth cancels Christmastown festival, holiday light display

Leavenworth’s Village of Lights display for the Christmastown festival will not be illuminated this weekend due to “unprecedented storm damage.”

In a Thursday news release, the city said the power grid is "experiencing a wide-scale outage,” impacting more than 5,000 Chelan County residents, including many within Leavenworth city limits. Residential neighborhoods have also seen “extensive damage,” including downed trees and power lines.

“Restoring power to critical medical resources and residents and not overtaxing the system when it comes back online is a primary concern,” the city wrote.

With continued flooding concerns and recovery efforts still ongoing, city officials said they don’t expect Christmastown events or the lights in Front Street Park to return in full force until next weekend.

“Leavenworth is known worldwide for its Willkommen spirit. Right now, we are prioritizing the safety and recovery of our community,” Mayor Carl Florea said in a statement. “We need some time to clear the debris and restore power to our homes and essential services. We deeply appreciate the support and understanding from our friends near and far. The lights and the welcome will be here through February, and we look forward to having you when we can do so.”

— Sami West

7:56 a.m.

City of Burlington under evacuation advisory

The entire city of Burlington has been advised to evacuate immediately, as Gages Slough is flooding into homes.

A police officer drives through floodwater along South Anacortes Street as Gages Slough overflows on Friday, December 12, 2025, in Burlington.



In a message to residents at 6 a.m. Friday, city officials said the National Guard has been called in to help and members are going door to door to notify residents of the evacuation.

Bayview Elementary School at 15241 Josh Wilson Road has been added as an emergency shelter. Shelters are also available at Bethany Covenant Church in Mount Vernon, Concrete High School, and Family Promise at Central United Methodist Church in Sedro-Woolley.

— Sami West

7:30 a.m.

Skagit River finally crests

The city of Mount Vernon is breathing a sigh of relief Friday morning, now that the Skagit River has crested there.

The river hit a record-breaking peak of 37.73 feet at 12:15 a.m., according to the National Water Prediction Service. The previous record was 37.4 feet, set in 1990.

The Skagit River stands at a little over 37 feet in the early morning of Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

The Skagit has been receding since then, but remains high at 36.77 feet as of 6:15 a.m. (The major flooding stage starts at 32 feet.)

Mount Vernon's flood wall along the river has held, despite the record-breaking water levels. The National Weather Service said Friday morning that, aside from some small leaks and pools of water next to the wall, there is no serious flooding.

But there's still a lot of water pressing against it — and Skagit County remains under a flash flood watch through late Friday night. Many low flood plains still have a lot of standing water, there are still a lot of people hunkered down at emergency shelters, some roads remain closed, and large trees have come down.

But, overall, the town is feeling much better this morning.

— Casey Martin & Angela King

5:43 p.m., 12/11

The American Dream ‘wiped out in a day’

Residents in River Park Estate, an RV park in Sumner in northern Pierce County, were among the tens of thousands of people who were advised to evacuate.

Rebecca Roe’s husband, Gary, is a manager at the property, and together, they helped people move out of the area when they learned about the flood alerts. They were able to help get a few people out as the water reached their doorsteps. Roe said everyone is safe – that’s what matters.

The RV park has flooded and wiped residents out before. “It's scary to know that you're going to lose all your stuff,” Roe said. “You get to a certain age and you just find a little piece of property. You say, ‘I'm going to live the American dream.’ Then it’s wiped out in a day.”

Roe said it’s a dream she’s talked about her entire life. She wanted a garden and fish on the river.

She and her husband are still at the RV park, though. They stayed an extra night to make sure looters would not disturb property that survives the flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Puyallup River and are asking residents to get to higher ground immediately.

Rebecca told KUOW Thursday afternoon that water was inching up their driveway.

“If it goes up to the third step, we're out of here,” Roe said.

They plan on evacuating through their backdoor with their two dogs, Snickers and Marco, then canoeing to get to their car parked on higher ground.

Rebecca was still worried about her neighbors who have moved their RVs. She said they’re struggling to find proper hookups and water.

— Natalie Newcomb

4:38 p.m., 12/11

'The worst that I've seen it.' Cedar River floods homes, businesses in southeast King County

Flooding from the Cedar River is forcing people from their homes in parts of southeast King County.

Gina Simmonds fled her Maple Valley home near the river yesterday. Today, her son-in-law waded through the floodwaters engulfing her house to rescue family photographs.

“I put them up high, but I never expected the water in the house to get so high," Simmonds said. "So, then I was afraid the furniture they were on would start floating, and we'd lose them, too."

Simmonds said the house has had only minor flooding twice in the 20 years since her partner bought the house, so once it was paid off, they decided to drop their $8,000-a-year flood insurance. She'd never imagined anything like this, she said. "This is the worst I've seen it – by far," she said. “Originally it was supposed to peak at 2 a.m. And then it was supposed to peak at 4 a.m. Then it was supposed to peak at 10 a.m. I just looked, and it’s still rising.”

Simmonds was able to evacuate their cat and their rabbit, and is now hoping their chickens are able to roost high enough in their flooded coop to survive.

"There's no way to get to them right now," she said.

— Ann Dornfeld

2:45 p.m., 12/11

Snohomish River flow rate through Everett lower than predicted

Everett officials are continuing to monitor the part of the Snohomish River that flows through the city, but the risk for flooding is now lower.

Current forecasts now show the Snohomish River reached its peak around noon Thursday, and it’s expected to remain at that level through late Friday morning, according to a city news release.

But Everett may not be in the clear yet. City crews are specifically monitoring Riverfront Boulevard, located in the Port Gardner and Lowell neighborhoods just east of I-5. Current predictions show water levels could reach the road surface at the low point, just north of the bridge into the Overlook at Riverfront development. If water does reach the bridge, city officials may need to close Riverfront Boulevard, which would temporarily limit access to homes in that development. If that happens, the city says those impacted will be notified and referred to a nearby shelter.

As of 1:57 p.m. Thursday, no evacuation advisories are in place for the City of Everett. But the city said “conditions can change quickly.”

Lowell River Road at Rotary Park, the Everett Animal Shelter, Rotary Park, and Langus Park are currently closed.

City residents can report water, sewer, or other storm issues through the 24-hour dispatch at 425-27-8821.

— Sami West

1:06 p.m., 12/11

Skagit County officials reiterate calls to evacuate

Emergency responders are urging Washingtonians to take extra precautions and listen to evacuation notices as Western Washington could see historic flooding on the Skagit River and in surrounding areas.

The National Weather Service forecasts the Skagit River will crest at over 39 feet by 10 a.m. Friday morning. More than 75,000 people living in Skagit County have been affected by evacuation notices so far.

Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki made a direct plea to residents.

“You are responsible for your first level of safety,” Janicki said. “Please be preemptive, please get out if you are in that defined flood zone.”

Janicki noted that many businesses in Burlington and Mount Vernon have closed, as well as schools. But some are still making risky decisions.

“People are walking their dogs on top of these dikes that may fail,” Janicki said. “We’re hoping they hold, but there’s seepage in some spots.”

Julie de Losada, chief of emergency management for Skagit County, said after Mount Vernon experienced flooding in 2021, the city’s dike and drainage systems were impacted. There have been repairs from the Army Corps since that time, according to de Losada, but Friday’s forecasted crest will be the true test of their vulnerabilities.

“We don’t know yet until the water starts rising more and pushing against that dike system more,” de Losada said.

Speaking at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Bob Ferguson said he spoke with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Tuesday afternoon, and emphasized the “tremendous need” the state has for assistance from the federal government.

“We tried to be as persuasive as we could to our partners in the federal government that they need to approve that emergency right away,” Ferguson said.

The governor said he’ll join another call with FEMA later on Thursday.

There have been no reported deaths due to the flooding so far.

— Noel Gasca

Copyright 2025 KUOW