Court docs: Spokane arson suspect told police he set 25 fires over the past year

The man charged with setting a wildfire that destroyed hundreds of buildings in Spokane, Washington, faces four new arson charges for fires he said he started, according to court documents.

Aaron F. Farinacci was arrested for allegedly lighting the Old Trails Fire. According to a newly filed court document, he was taken to the Spokane Public Safety Building after his arrest and agreed to a recorded interview with detectives. During that interview, he told investigators that he set the fire on Saturday and that he was responsible for 25 fires over the past year.

In addition to the Old Trails Fire, Farinacci is now facing charges for the Aubrey White Fire, TJ Meenach Fire, Equestrian Fire and Indian Bluff Fire in 2025. At the time, the fires were thought to be human-caused, but no arrests were made.

While in custody, Farinacci said that he feels that “fire is powerful, beautiful and that things that go through fire experience a kind of rebirth.” He told investigators that he began planning the fire two weeks in advance, using a weather app to predict a day with high fire danger.

According to his interview with police, he had spent time researching the best way to build devices that would allow a time delay for fire to start, giving him time to get away from the area.

He told investigators that he had several locations in mind for where to start a fire, but had not settled on one. He said he walked along railroad tracks on the day of the fire until he found the area where the Old Trail Fire was set. He told investigators he picked that spot because he knew it was “going to get bad.”

He said that he spent time at the site “fighting” with himself over whether or not to light the fire. He said that he saw a black truck and a white car drive by, so he placed the ignition device near a fence and ran from the area.

Farinacci also told investigators that he set numerous fires around his apartment last year. He said that he began lighting the fires shortly after his son was born in May 2025 because he “began having trouble dealing with life issues.”

In a court appearance on Tuesday, Farinacci was assigned a public defender. OPB has reached out to Farinacci’s lawyer, who did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

He appeared in court again on Thursday over Zoom. Spokane County Prosecutor Preston McCollam requested his bond be increased to $2 million. His defense requested a mental evaluation before a plea was made. Judge Jeremy Schmidt approved the increased bond and the mental competency evaluation. His arraignment will be set at a later date.

KUOW's Paige Browning contributed to this report.

This story was reported in partnership with the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington, including Spokane Public Radio.