Five high school athletes in Washington state who support the initiative to ban transgender girls from girls' school sports have jumped into a legal fight surrounding the measure, just as parents of five Seattle Public School students are working to strike it down.

A conservative legal group representing female athletes who want to uphold Initiative 638 has filed a motion to intervene in the lawsuit against it. The opposing lawsuit was filed by the state teachers union and Seattle Public Schools parents who want the initiative blocked on privacy and discrimination grounds.

The group Alliance Defending Freedom filed the motion in King County Superior Court to intervene on behalf of Female Athletes United, an organization which opposes trans women in women' s sports. Athletes from Skyview High School, Battle Ground High School, and Eastmont High School signed onto the motion, arguing they "have lost placements, opportunities to advance, or have withdrawn from competitions in protest" over trans athletes' participation.

The motion includes declarations from five female student athletes, including some who opposed competing against a trans cross-country runner in a high-profile case from Camas, Washington, in which a runner had recently joined the girls' team after competing with boys earlier in the season. Students from other schools said they were unfairly forced to compete against the trans runner.

The filing includes accounts from students who describe similar experiences in Walla Walla and East Wenatchee.

Charlie Garrett was one of two runners from Skyview High School who walked off a race course on Sept. 15 in protest of the trans runner's participation – this was about a month before a similar protest by some runners on the Camas High School team.

In a declaration, Garrett said, "I know that boys are inherently faster than girls, even when we train just as hard and push ourselves just as much. Boys have more lung capacity, longer legs, and greater speed. Any runner knows this."

Garrett also alleged the Camas runner's mother followed and recorded her after she walked off the starting line, an incident she described as "scary and intimidating."

Garrett recalled the trans runner finished the meet in 22 minutes and 18 seconds. According to Garrett that time netted a boy 60th out of 96 runners but "was fast enough for seventh place" among the girls.

The trans girl placed just ahead of her at district and regional meets.

Garrett said the debate over transgender athletes has divided her teammates and their families.

"Even though I was a team captain this season, most of our teammates will not talk to me and seem to be shunning both of us," she said, referring to teammate Sierra Retzlaff (who also signed on in support of the initiative) and herself.

Garrett said she was "relieved and happy" when I-638 passed.

But if the court strikes down the initiative, she said, "I might just run club instead of running track at school this spring. I really want to keep running for my school team, but in club, males do not participate in girls' events."

Addressing the initiative's requirements that female athletes obtain a genital exam, a hormone test, or a chromosome test to verify their birth sex, Garrett said, "I would have no problem with my doctor verifying that I am female as part of the athletic clearance exam."

Voters passed the initiative 56% to 44%, and it is scheduled to take effect Dec. 3. If upheld, it would be a shift in Washington state policy, which has allowed students to participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity for nearly 20 years.

Backers of I-638 say they're concerned about safety and fairness in girls' school sports in the state, asserting that trans girl athletes have advantages of size and speed that cisgender girls don't. Research into adult, elite athletes shows trans women may have certain advantages, but research into school-aged kids is inconclusive on this point.

On Nov. 9, the ACLU of Washington, Legal Voice, and Pacifica Law Group sued the state in King County Superior Court to block the measure.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has appointed an outside law firm, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, to defend the initiative, partly to avoid any concerns over a conflict of interest. His office has signed on in opposition to similar bans in other states, and Pacifica, one of the firms challenging the initiative, is Brown's former law firm.

The lawsuit represents five families with daughters who play school sports, including two trans girls. The state's largest teachers union, the Washington Education Association, and a non-profit that supports families with transgender children, TransFamilies, are also plaintiffs in the case.

The suit alleges the ban on trans girls participating in girls' school sports, and the sex verification process it requires, are discriminatory and violate the Washington state Constitution and students' rights to privacy. It asks the court to intervene promptly and stop the initiative from being enforced before it takes effect Dec. 3.

Seven of the plaintiffs are parents of trans and cisgender girls ages 11 to 17 in Seattle Public Schools who participate in school sports. They say their students would be harmed by the initiative's "intrusive sex verification requirements." The parent of a transgender athlete in 12th grade said the exam and prohibition would cause her daughter "severe harm and compromise her well-being." All of the parents have sought to remain unnamed in the lawsuit to protect their children's privacy.

The teachers union joined the lawsuit because its members would be "required to implement and explain the verification regime," it said.

Last Friday, the U.S. Department of Education also announced its Office of Civil Rights has launched an investigation of the Camas School District for alleged violations of Title IX, which prohibits sex-based discrimination in education and activities that receive federal funding.

In a statement, the department said, "The investigation is based on information that the District allows male students to participate on female sports teams and share hotel rooms and intimate facilities with female students, and that it failed to respond to credible reports that female students were sexually harassed by a male student."

The announcement links to a media report that said the school district's investigation found allegations of inappropriate physical contact between teammates were not substantiated and were refuted by the alleged victim. The Camas School District told The Seattle Times they will cooperate fully with the investigation.

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