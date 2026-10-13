Homepage highlight

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Feature stories by the Northwest News Network and its partners
Juliet Grable
/
Northwest News Network
Research projects in the Pacific Northwest’s experimental forests face funding uncertainty
Juliet Grable
A reorganization of the U.S. Forest Service and threats to federal funding could affect ongoing research in the Pacific Northwest.