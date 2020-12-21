Don’t 'Lose Yourself' Or Miss Your 'One Shot' To Comment On Review Of Washington's Eightmile Dam

The environmental review of a 90-year-old dam in central Washington’s Alpine Lakes Wilderness will start soon. Eightmile Dam is considered a threat to people and property downstream near Leavenworth.

Fans of rapper Eminem, whose movie 8 Mile featured his hit song “Lose Yourself” might note, as the song’s lyrics do, “You only get one shot, do not miss your chance to blow. This opportunity comes once in a lifetime.”

Now, the public has an opportunity to comment on the environmental review of the aging Eightmile Dam.

The issue traces back to 2017 when the Jack Creek Fire burned. Subsequent flooding and erosion caused water to flow over the earthen top of the dam.

The Icicle and Peshastin Irrigation Districts quickly repaired the damages. Now, the districts, along with the state’s Dam Safety Office, plan to repair the dam and bring it up to current safety standards.

Eightmile Dam sits in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness (near the popular Enchantments hiking area), which isn’t supposed to have manmade structures. But it was built before the wilderness area was designated. The Alpine Lakes Protection Society has expressed concern over rebuilding old dams in the watershed.

“Rebuilt dams will allow for a dramatic increase in the amount of water to be extracted from the Wilderness lakes,” Rick McGuire wrote in the group’s newsletter earlier this year.

Late in the summer, the dam releases supplemental water to mitigate low flows in Icicle Creek and for irrigation. Icicle Creek supplies water to Leavenworth and the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery.

The Washington Department of Ecology wants to know what to look into as it studies different options to rebuild the dam. Are there questions about what it could mean for the watershed, fish and people who rely on water from Icicle Creek? The public can give comments through February 1, 2021.

Comments are accepted online or via mail: Department of Ecology, Central Regional Office, Attn: Melissa Downes, 1250 West Alder Street, Union Gap, WA 9890.

The department is hosting two remote public meetings from 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, and from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

A final environmental impact statement is expected by the end of 2021.

Courtney Flatt covers environmental and natural resouce issues for Northwest Public Broadcasting. She is based in Washington's Tri-Cities. On Twitter: @courtneyflatt

