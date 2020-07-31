Possible Investigations Task Force In the Works For Oregon After More Cattle Killings

  • File photo. A fog of dust is kicked up from hooves as cowboys quietly push cattle into a corral from a big draw on Silvies Valley Ranch near Burns, Oregon, in 2019.
    Anna King / NW News Network

EDITOR'S NOTE: The story below includes a description and image of dead cattle that some people may find disturbing

Two more cattle have been mysteriously killed in rural eastern Oregon. 

A black-coated cow was found dead in July outside of Fossil, found sitting with her legs tucked under her body with her head off the ground. Pictures show her eyes bulging out with flies around the body. The cow’s tongue and genitals were removed. 

“It was a clean cut, so it wasn’t wildlife,” Wheeler County Sheriff’s deputy Jeremiah Holmes said. “There were upwards of 80 cows milling around there … so signs of tire tracks, boot tracks were pretty much non-existent.” Holmes later followed up with the Northwest News Network to say there was no official cause of death determined yet, but a “partial boot print” was found about 100 yards from the cow.

It follows another killing near Condon, Oregon, in March. A Hereford bull was found dead, lying on its side in a remote draw, its sex organs and tongue removed. The rancher who found his animal described cuts so precise no blood was on the bull’s white underbelly. 

Holmes, working the case near Fossil, says his department is trying to assemble a statewide task force to address recent killings. 

This cow was found near Fossil, Oregon.
Credit Courtesy of Wheeler County Sheriff's Office / Jeremiah Holmes

Last summer,  five bulls were mysteriously slain in Harney County, Oregon, outside of Burns. Although there are many theories ranging from payback, cults or aliens, there have been few leads on the case despite the offer of a $25,000 reward by Silvies Valley Ranch.   

“We are in the works of reaching out to the neighboring counties, so that when these happen there would be a group that would go to these consistently,” Holmes said. “Hopefully the communication line will open up a little bit. So that we’re all aware of what’s happening in other counties.”

Holmes says he hopes ranchers and residents will be aware of vehicles parked in strange places. He says a licence plate and a date and time could help officers a lot.

This black cow was found recently outside of Fossil, Oregon, in an unusual position, with her legs tucked under her and her head off the ground. Her tongue and genitals were removed.
Credit Courtesy of Wheeler County Sheriff's Office / Jeremiah Holmes

