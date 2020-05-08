Shipping Woes, Weather Foes Worldwide Mean Higher Prices And Smiles For Northwest Asparagus Farmers

By 1 minute ago
  • Northwest asparagus farmers have taken some hits in recent years. But the growing and price winds are in their favor this season.
    Northwest asparagus farmers have taken some hits in recent years. But the growing and price winds are in their favor this season.
    Courtesy Liesl Zappler

With spring warming up, Northwest asparagus spears have started to breach the sandy earth at a swift clip.

For the last decade, the Northwest asparagus industry has been challenged by lower-cost imports, labor shortages and increased farming costs. But this year, the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the foreign asparagus supply,  increasing sales for the Northwest’s crop. 

Air travel is down, meaning there aren’t as many plane bellies to fill with Peruvian asparagus. Mexican imports are down, too. And cold weather is hurting the crop in Michigan and eastern Canada. 

Alan Schreiber leads the Washington Asparagus Commission. He says the tighter market is a little more expensive for consumers, but good news for Washington farmers. 

“Generally asparagus supplies are tight throughout the United States,” he said. “Even right here in the Tri-Cities, Yakima Valley and Yakima, which is the heart of asparagus country.”

At some grocery stores in the Tri-Cities there are signs for customers to only take as many as two bundles per shopping trip. 

A standard 28-pound crate of U.S. asparagus usually goes for $50. Right now it’s $62. It’s healing for an industry that could use the boost. 

“For once, it looks like Washington asparagus growers are going to have a good season,” Schreiber said.

Tags: 
asparagus
farming
agriculture
Northwest farming

Related Content

‘On The Tipping Point’ Of The Spear: U.S. Asparagus Farmers Worry As Import Competition Grows

By Apr 24, 2019
ANNA KING / NW News Network

Asparagus cutters bend deep over their work in the early morning light. Colorful plastic bins stack like giant legos amid the scrubby fields north of Pasco, Washington.

Growers in Washington, California and Michigan raise the majority of the nation’s domestic asparagus -- and Washington’s season is on.

But business in U.S. spears is noticeably dwindling.

That’s because there’s increasing amounts of cheaper asparagus from Peru and Mexico coming in: fresh, canned and frozen. And that’s cutting into profits for U.S. growers.

I Said Hay, What's Going On? Supply Chain Breakdown Hurting Big Northwest Ag Exports

By May 2, 2020
Anna King / NW News Network

It really frustrates Mark Anderson when he sends a truck to a Northwest port hauling a container of alfalfa or timothy hay and the truck rolls back without an empty shipping container to refill.

Anderson’s hay feeds everything from bunnies to camels to top race horses in 30 different countries.

He puts his compressed hay in containers to protect it. Once at port, the containers are loaded on and off container ships like large blocks of colorful legos. 

Inland Northwest Farmers Markets Hit By Coronavirus Closures Adapt To New Rules

By Apr 23, 2020
Courtesy Washington State Farmers Market Association

Jordan Dyck grows a lot of produce on his three-acre farm in North Idaho.

“We got a lot of lettuce crops, tomatoes,” Dyck sayd. “A lot of root crops. Fair amount of sweet corn.”

Dyck owns Homestead Produce, which is “about a mile north of Three Mile” in Bonners Ferry, he says, referring to a well-known “corner.”

This time of year, when he’s not farming, he’s selling his produce at the Bonners Ferry Farmers Market, which opens Saturday, April 25 — the first to open in the region.

But this year is different.