Mirror Ministries

Tri-Cities advocates fighting human trafficking work to slow crime during busiest summer weekend
Courtney Flatt
As the Tri-Cities gears up for boat races – one of the biggest events of the year – local human trafficking advocates are gearing up to help. This is the first year that local resource centers are trying a new tactic.
