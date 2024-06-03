Mainstream Republicans strike different tone than official state GOP at annual conference

The Mainstream Republicans of Washington state have backed Dave Reichert for governor, a different candidate than the state's official Republican Party has endorsed. But that wasn't the only difference at the centrist Mainstreamers' annual conference at the convention center in Yakima this weekend.

"My pitch to people is A: Do you want to win? And B: Do you want to have some longevity in this?" said Peter Condyles, vice chair of the Mainstream Republicans of Washington.

"There’s just a baseline of things we can agree on," he said. "We've got to keep the government as small and succinct as possible. We've got to keep taxes as low as possible."

The discussion at the conference was mostly focused on strategies to win elected positions in 2024, and how to work with people across the political spectrum to accomplish their policy goals for the state.

Republicans at the conference said it was critical to highlight their policy positions with voters to get ahead of attacks from Democrats.

Former president Donald Trump was mostly absent from the conversation over the course of the weekend.

But in a panel Sunday, some said that Trump's personality remains a critical factor as they push back on "personality" politics and attempt to woo more centrist voters in this year's elections.

“Public safety, affordability, and education versus Trump and abortion when it comes right down to it," Senate Majority Leader John Braun said at the conference Sunday. "That’s what the voters are going to have to decide.”

The recent and historic conviction of Trump on 34 charges was not on the agenda.

The Mainstream conference carried a different tone than April's state party convention in Spokane that drew headlines for its chaos and division. Semi Bird was endorsed by party delegates as the official state Republican candidate for governor at that convention.

At the Mainstream event, there was no Trump apparel, nor any yelling or booing. The slate of candidates also somewhat differed from the state convention, including Reichert as their preferred candidate for governor. They believe Reichert is more electable than Bird.

They're also endorsing Jaime Herrera Beutler for public lands commissioner. Herrera Beutler previously represented Washington's 3rd Congressional District in Congress. She was one of a handful of Republicans who voted in favor of impeaching Trump, and she lost the following election.

Republicans in Washington have struggled to win statewide offices in the era of Trump. But Peter Condyles said he hopes conservatives can build enough support on common issues to change that trend this year.

State Sen. John Braun, and others at the convention, believe three voter initiativeson the ballot, from conservative activists, could help energize voters to support conservative candidates in the November election. Those initiatives are focused on tax issues and key programs supported by Democrats. One initiative proposes to eliminate the state's carbon emissions auction, which is a primary funding tool for Washington's Climate Commitment Act. The program has been partially blamed for higher gas prices that have hit consumers' wallets. Another aims to knock down Washington's capital gains tax, and the other proposes to make Washington's long-term health care payroll tax (WA Cares) optional. Both taxes went into effect last year.

Washington voters haven't elected a Republican to the governor’s office in four decades. But the last couple of open races have been incredibly close. So close that some say that will be the case this year, too.

Washington voters will receive their primary ballots in July.