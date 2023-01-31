Jeanie LindsayOlympia Correspondent
Jeanie Lindsay is a radio reporter based in Olympia who covers the state government beat for the Northwest News Network, the Pacific Northwest's regional collaboration of NPR stations.
Jeanie has spent much of her journalism career as an education reporter, producing stories about things like school funding and enrollment, early childhood education and student mental health. Previously, Jeanie wrote education solutions stories with the Education Lab at The Seattle Times, and spent nearly 5 years covering statewide education news in the Midwest with Indiana Public Broadcasting. A Washington native and graduate from the University of Washington, Jeanie spends her free time with her family, exploring nearby parks and waterways, and spoiling her three cats.
Key debates remain unsettled in Olympia, on bills focused on public safety and health policies – as well as how much new funding Washington State will put toward affordable housing.
The Washington Supreme Court has ruled in a 7-2 decision to uphold the state's new capital gain tax.
Over the next two years, Washington State is likely to bring in less revenue than previously expected, according to the latest revenue forecast officials released Monday. But lawmakers say it's cause for caution, not necessarily concern.
WA lawmakers pass housing, firearm bills ahead of cutoff, leave rent control, recycling bills behindWednesday marked the final day for legislators to pass bills from the chamber they originated in, meaning most bills that didn't receive a vote on the floor will no longer be considered this session.
President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö made history Monday as the first foreign head of state to address the Washington Legislature.
Legislation aimed at enhancing the oversight for foster children whose biological parents struggle with substance use has stalled in Olympia, but it could be revived.
New restrictions on gun sales, including training requirements, waiting periods and permits, are making their way through the legislature in Washington and courts in Oregon.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers say they are finding common ground in the effort to build new housing in Washington state.