Jeanie Lindsay is a radio reporter based in Olympia who covers the state government beat for the Northwest News Network, the Pacific Northwest's regional collaboration of NPR stations.

Jeanie has spent much of her journalism career as an education reporter, producing stories about things like school funding and enrollment, early childhood education and student mental health. Previously, Jeanie wrote education solutions stories with the Education Lab at The Seattle Times, and spent nearly 5 years covering statewide education news in the Midwest with Indiana Public Broadcasting. A Washington native and graduate from the University of Washington, Jeanie spends her free time with her family, exploring nearby parks and waterways, and spoiling her three cats.

