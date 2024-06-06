Finley warehouse has burned for 7 weeks, Benton County Commissioners tell owners to fix it, faster

Smoke continues to make people sick in Finley, Washington, following a fire at the Lineage Logistics warehouse that has smoldered for seven weeks. Now, Benton County Commissioners are telling the warehouse’s owners to move faster to fix the problem.

Commissioner Will McKay said Lineage Logistics is hauling 60 truckloads of debris out each day from the smoldering warehouse, but that’s not enough.

“The frustrating part, for me, is they don’t have the crews working 24 hours, at night and stuff,” McKay said in an interview.

The massive cold storage warehouse held racks of frozen vegetables. After the fire that started April 21, all that debris turned into mush piled 30 feet high. The warehouse is so large it’s been hard for firefighters to get to all that burning material.

It’s still not clear what caused the Lineage Logistics warehouse fire. It’s believed to be the largest structure fire the Tri-Cities area has ever seen.

In a June 5 letter to Lineage Logistics, Benton County Commissioners pushed Lineage to clean up the debris faster, saying local noise ordinances wouldn't apply to the situation.

“The Board of County Commissioners cannot stress enough the urgency of this situation, its negative impacts on the surrounding Finley community, and encourage you to operate clean-up activities on a 24-hour a day rotation for the health, safety, and welfare of the community,” the letter stated.

The commissioners also asked for better communication from Lineage Logistics.

The company declined to attend a community meeting May 29 about the fire. They also did not respond to interview requests.

The Benton County Fire District 1 continues to monitor the fire at least once a day and has sent crews out when there is smoldering debris that firefighters can reach, said Fire Chief Scott LoParco at a May 29 community meeting.

“The problem is that it’s a 500-foot wide building, 1,000-feet long, roughly,” LoParco said. “Even our tallest ladder truck at full threshold only reaches about 150 feet in. So that still leaves 100 feet by 800 feet down the middle that we can’t touch.”

In addition, the 30-foot pile of debris is incredibly insulated, LoParco said. Firefighting crews have sprayed around 400 million gallons of water on top of one hotspot, he said. Later, crews found completely frozen boxes of french fries deep under the pile.

“Even if we used helicopters, it’s not going to reach down to pallets that are burning inside (the pile),” LoParco said.

Some products, such as the frozen french fries, also are coated in oil, McKay said, making it important for fire crews to not just splash water from a helicopter.

Signal Restoration Services, a demolition contractor for Lineage, has removed truckloads of steel and food products, which has helped firefighters to reach farther into the warehouse, according to Benton County Fire District 1.

High winds this week have stirred up more smoke in the area, and people in Finley say the smoke continues to make them sick with bronchitis, asthma and pneumonia.

“We have five people in three households who didn’t have any of these issues beforehand,” said Finley resident Dana Baker.

Benton Franklin Health District The Benton Franklin Health District and volunteers pass out air filters, box fans and N95 masks to people in Finley.

The Benton-Franklin Health District has passed out N95 masks, box fans and air filters to help residents deal with the smoke. Recent air tests show no detectable levels of hydrogen sulfide and other volatile organic compounds in the smoke.

The state Department of Ecology last week installed a permanent air monitor at Finley Middle School to gauge small particles in the air, known as particulate matter 2.5.

Those tiny particles are present in smoke and can be harmful for people with heart and lung conditions and for people who are pregnant.

The Benton-Franklin Health Department has asked Lineage Logistics to sample wastewater coming off the fire.

