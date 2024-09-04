Recount results are in for closest primary race in WA state history

Washington’s race for public lands commissioner is set after a packed primary and a hand recount.

The lands commissioner leads the state’s Department of Natural Resources, which includes wildfire management and response. Democrat Dave Upthegrove will face off against Republican former Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for the position this November.

The close race was the product of deep splits on both sides of the political aisle. Five Democrats were on the primary ballot, as well as two Republicans. After voting ended, it was clear early on that Herrera Beutler would advance. Meanwhile, Upthegrove was locked in a tight race for the second slot on the fall ballot with state GOP-backed candidate Sue Kuehl Pederson.

Ultimately, Upthegrove prevailed by a historically small margin in a state primary. Out of roughly 1.9 million primary votes cast in the race, Upthegrove initially managed to win a spot on the fall ballot by a little more than 50 votes. Under state law, the close margin of victory required a hand recount. The recount changed the final tally by only a few votes, affirming the initial results.

In a statement, Pederson thanked her supporters and said she “will continue to advocate for innovative solutions that protect both the environment and economy.”

Now the focus turns to the general election as the remaining two candidates make their pitch to voters across Washington.

Herrera Beutler has the backing of Republican members of Washington’s Congressional delegation, a dozen state legislators, and a series of former statewide officeholders – including a former lands commissioner, Doug Sutherland.

At a League of Women Voters Forum in July, Herrera Beutler said that she does not want to harvest old growth forests, but that she wants to more actively manage the state’s forests to mitigate fire risks. She highlighted her concerns about health hazards from smoke pollution and habitat destruction caused by fires, and has criticized Democrats in the past for being “guided by ideology over science” in their approaches to forest management.

Upthegrove meanwhile has the backing of conservation groups, several labor organizations, and Democrats at the state and local levels – as well as another former lands commissioner, Peter Goldmark.

On the issues, Upthegrove has centered his campaign on managing the state’s lands through the lens of environmental justice and tribal sovereignty. He has made maintaining state legacy forests a pillar of his campaign, as well as expanding recreational opportunities on state lands and improving wildfire prevention and response.

Upthegrove has out-fundraised his Republican opponent so far, according to the state’s campaign finance data site. His campaign reported about $711,468 in fundraising as of Wednesday. Herrera Beutler’s reported roughly $478,528.

Ballots for the November election will be mailed to voters by mid-October.