No shelter-in-place order imminent in Washington, but more restrictions likely in future

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is not on the verge of issuing a statewide shelter-in-place order, as governors in California and elsewhere have done recently, a top Inslee aide said Friday.

“We don’t feel it’s necessary to take that next step today in terms of shutting down more businesses,” Chief of Staff David Postman said in a conference call with reporters.

However, Postman also said the measures taken so far to contain the spread of coronavirus – limiting crowd sizes and closing schools, restaurants and other gathering places – may not be enough.

“I think it’s unlikely that what’s in place today will carry us through to the end of this outbreak,” Postman said, adding, “no one should think we are done imposing orders to keep people safe.”

Postman also acknowledged the possibility that a six-week closure of all schools statewide could be extended.

“It’s certainly possible it could be the rest of the year,” Postman said. “We just don’t know.”

On Friday, Postman was unwilling to speculate on what the next restrictions might be, but he emphasized the governor has other tools at his disposal besides shelter-in-place. Examples could include telling workplaces they can’t have more than 50 percent of their employees in the building at one time, ending takeout food orders, imposing a curfew and closing stores for certain hours. The most extreme tool would be to seal off an area with a high concentration of people infected with COVID-19 – what’s known as a cordon sanitaire.

A shelter-in-place order, also described as a stay-at-home order, can vary from state to state and include exemptions. For instance, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has ordered all workers, except those deemed essential, to stay home. But, as in Washington, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open. In California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a shelter-in-place order on Thursday, he made clear that people don’t actually have to stay in their homes.

“You can still take your kids outside, practicing common sense and social distancing. You can still walk your dog,” Newsom said, according to KQED.

Decisions to impose emergency orders, Postman said, are made in consultation with the state’s adjutant general, the director of emergency management, public health officials, lawyers and others. He said the discussion begins with a question: what data do we have?

For instance, Inslee’s decision last Sunday night to close bars, restaurants and other gathering spots was based in part on an uptick in emergency room visits by people exhibiting COVID-19 type symptoms.

Besides ER visits, the experts look at traffic volumes – an indicator of whether people are heeding advice to stay home – epidemiological data and trend lines, like percent of positive COVID-19 tests that are coming back.

Postman added that any emergency order must be “enforceable and effective.” He said Inslee is concerned by reports that some businesses and groups are flouting previous emergency orders. He gave the example of a restaurant allowing someone to order a beer at the bar while they waited for their take-out order and people recreating in a way that makes social distancing impossible.

“We need to find a way to shut that down,” Postman said, adding that the state was not announcing an enforcement scheme yet. But he described the existing emergency orders as “real and important” and said the governor is likely to change his tone in the coming days to “reinforce the importance” of people taking the situation seriously.

Access to testing for coronavirus has been an issue in Washington and nationally. But Postman said on Friday that progress is being made and that he’s had conversations with federal officials and large drug store chains about opening drive-up testing locations. “They should be popping up soon,” Postman said.

Regarding calls from advocacy groups to release some prison inmates early to reduce the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak in a prison, Postman said no decisions are imminent.

“We continue to look at it, it’s a difficult one,” he said.

Asked when the governor’s emergency orders might start to be lifted, Postman said there had not been a lot of discussion about that yet.

“I think it’s going to be a really hard decision,” he said.